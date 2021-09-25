How to screen record on iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

If you are playing a game or want to show off something cool you can do with your new iPhone, then you might want to take advantage of the screen record function that not many people are aware of.

With it, you can record whatever you are doing on your phone for it to be saved to your device in the Photos tab. Allowing you to edit the footage as needed to upload content to Youtube or your computer, or just save a cool moment or call with your loved ones. Here is how to do it:

Head to settings, then control center. Look for Screen recording and if it has a green + Icon next to it. Click it. If there is a Red – button then you won’t need to do anything anymore. Turn on the app or thing you want to screen record. Place your finger on the top right of the screen and scroll down to bring up your control center. Press the screen record icon, which is a circle inside of another circle, and a countdown timer will play. After 3 seconds, your screen will begin to record whatever it is you are looking at or doing. To stop the screen record, repeat the previous step and click the button again to stop the recording process.

From there, anything you save will be in your files and photos for you to edit and do whatever you want with what you just recorded.