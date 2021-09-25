How to restart and force restart iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

Sometimes iPhones can be a pain. They become unresponsive or just crash out of the blue. Other times, you just want to refresh your phone a bit— that is where restarting comes into play.

When it comes to turning off and restarting your device, all you need to do is press and hold either the volume button and the side power button until the power off slider appears. Swipe it and the device will turn itself off, then its am a matter of powering it up again.

Force restarting it if the screen is unresponsive or has frozen, however, is different altogether. You can’t exactly take the battery out of the phone so you are left to rely on Apple’s inbuilt software to help you there.

To force restart your iPhone 13, press and quickly release the volume up button, then press and quickly release the volume down button, then press and hold the side power button. When the Apple logo appears release the button which should force restart your phone.

If problems persist however, you will need to contact Apple support or take it into an Apple store where a specialist will be able to help you with your issues.