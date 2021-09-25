How to remove and insert your SIM Card into iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

Before you can even use your new iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Mini, or Pro Max, you first need to know how to insert your SIM Card into it to use the darn thing.

Thankfully the process on how to put your SIM Card into the phone hasn’t really changed in a while when it comes to iPhones, still relying on customers to use a small pin to open the hatch on either side of your phone.

Here is what you need to do to insert and remove your SIM from the phone. But if you find you are still having trouble or the latch won’t open, be sure to contact Apple customer support or take it into an Apple store for more support:

Find the special pin included with your device in the box. It should be a small metal rod thats oval in shape. Using the thin long end of it, insert into the small hole located on either the right or left side of the device. This hole will be small and circluar in shape. Press into the device gently until you hear a click. The SIM Card slot should pop out. Take out the small piece remembering how it came out. Put your SIM card into it in the correct way and reinsert the piece into your phone until you hear a click.

Doing all this correctly, making sure your SIM card is fit in the correct way (and is the correct size) will allow you to activate your iPhone.