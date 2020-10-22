How to get free UMP Booyah Day skin in Free Fire

The Booyah event has hit the live servers of Free Fire and features countless exclusive cosmetic items and skins, challenges, and special rewards.

Throughout the event, from Oct. 16 to Nov. 1, you can collect crowns after playing games and redeem them for rewards. Themed spins also rotate during the event, offering various presents. From Oct. 22 to 29, the Magic Arrow spin offers Halloween costumes as skins. The Futuristic Spin will be available until Oct. 26.

Among those rewards for this event, a free UMP Booyah skin will be awarded to players at the end of October.

Screengrab via Garena

How to get the UMP Booyah skin for free

It’s fairly simple. To get this skin, you have to log in to the game on Oct. 24. Similar to other log-in rewards, you’ll receive a notification indicating that you won the UMP skin.

Other rewards, such as a Diamond royale voucher to level up the weapon skin and unlock more effects, will be given out on the same day.

Starting Oct. 24, three new challenges will become available. They can be completed until Nov. 1 to get more rewards, such as tokens and skins.

If you log in everyday from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, you’ll also get tokens that can be redeemed to buy dragon-themed weapon skins.