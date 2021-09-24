How to factory reset an iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 is the newest mobile phone in Apple’s Library, but circumstances might come around where you might want to trade it in for something else or be forced to sell it to get some cash back for a different purchase altogether.

When it comes to that, the photos you have taken, data you have on your phone, and other things could all be at risk if you don’t factory reset your phone. You’ll need to not only delete all the data but also return the phone to its original state.

The process of resetting an iPhone 13 and 13 Pro isn’t spelled out well on Apple’s new mobile device, which can make it difficult to find the way around it naturally. This is what you need to do to make your iPhone forget all about you:

How to factory reset an iPhone 13

Open Settings Scroll down and click “General” At the very bottom of the new menu click “Transfer or Reset iPhone” Then at the bottom, click “Erase All Content and Settings”

Should you do all this, the phone will delete everything off of it that isn’t backed up and completely reset to how it was out of the box with no data left on it.