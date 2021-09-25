How to close Apps on iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

Whenever you open an application on an iPhone 13, may it be standard, Mini, Pro, or Pro Max, the application will always remain on until you turn it off manually. Keeping them open in the background could end up costing you a lot of battery power, a hefty drain if you’re not using the applications.

Thankfully for users, there is a way to turn off these applications even without the button being around on the latest Apple handsets. This makes the process far easier. Here’s how to do it:

From the Home screen, swipe up from the botton of the screen. This will also work while using certain apps and playing games. This will bring up a new menu. Find the application you want to close by swiping left or right. When you find the app you want to close, swipe up on it. This will close the app entirely.

You can also continuously swipe up on all apps to stop everything in the background, thus reducing extra battery usage or data.