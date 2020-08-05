Here’s the schedule for ESL Mobile Open season 6

The schedule for the sixth season of the ESL Mobile Open was revealed yesterday. This season will feature Asphalt 9: Legends, Clash of Clans, PUBG Mobile, and Auto Chess.

This is the second year of the ESL Mobile Open. The competition is only for players in North America and is presented by AT&T. It features three seasons per year with each of them culminating in a LAN event. No LAN events have been held for the two seasons of 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s the complete schedule for ESL Mobile Open season six.

Asphalt 9: Legends

Qualifier one: Aug. 10 to 16

Qualifier two: Aug 17 to 23

Qualifier three: Aug. 31 to Sept. 6

Qualifier four: Sept. 7 to 13

Playoffs one: Sept. 21 and 22

Playoffs two: Sept 26 and 27

Clash of Clans

Phase one (open qualifiers): Aug. 9 to Sept. 5

Phase two (closed qualifiers): Sept. 8 to 15

Phase three (playoffs): Oct. 9, 16, and 23

PUBG Mobile

Phase one (open qualifiers): Aug. 9 to Sept. 5

Phase two (closed qualifiers): Sept. 10 to 20

Phase three (playoffs): Oct. 5, 12, and 19

Auto Chess

Phase one (open qualifiers): Aug. 8 to Sept. 5

Phase two (closed qualifiers): Sept. 10 to 20

Phase three (playoffs): Oct. 7, 14, and 21

The playoffs for Clash of Clans, PUBG Mobile, and Auto Chess will be livestreamed on Twitch and YouTube. Top teams and players from the playoffs will advance to the grand finals, which could be a LAN event if the coronavirus situation allows that to happen. The schedule for the finals hasn’t been announced yet.