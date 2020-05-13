Here’s everything you need to know about Brawl Stars’ new Brawl Pass

Brawl Stars’ newest season, Tara’s Bazaar, is here. The latest season has brought a new highly-anticipated Brawl Pass to the game. Brawl Stars is currently undergoing a maintenance break and the new season will be live after it ends.

The Brawl Pass allows players to earn a lot of extra rewards in the game by advancing tiers. There are two variants of the pass: a free version and a paid one. The paid version offers higher rewards and costs 170 gems or $9.99. To advance in tiers and unlock rewards, players have to complete quests and earn tokens. These tokens allow players to progress in tiers.

There are also two types of quests that come with the free and paid versions of the Brawl Pass. The free quests are easier and reset every 24 hours. The paid Brawl Pass has tougher quests along with the free ones as well. These tougher quests don’t reset in a day and offer a higher number of tokens than the free quests. ­

­There are 60 tiers in total. Instead of completing quests, players can pay 30 gems to instantly unlock a tier. Bonus tiers can also be unlocked by paying 250 gems.

The biggest highlight of the Brawl Pass is the new chromatic brawler, Gale. He’s available at tier 30 of this season’s Brawl Pass and shoots snowballs. Gale’s super blows enemies away while dealing damage, making him a good pick for crowd control.

Another highlight of this season’s Brawl Pass is the exclusive Merchant Gale skin. The skin is unlocked at the final tier of the pass, which is 60.

In addition to coins, power points, and gems, the Tara’s Bazaar Brawl Pass offers a lot of boxes. There are 14 Brawl Boxes and Mega Boxes each. More than 33 big boxes can also be unlocked through the pass.