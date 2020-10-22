Here are the patch notes for the Brawl-O-Ween update in Brawl Stars

It's brought a new Brawler and a map maker to the game.

Brawl Stars’ Brawl-O-Ween update is here. Supercell released the patch notes for the update today.

The update has introduced a new legendary Brawler named Amber, several new skins, and more. One of the main highlights of this update is the Map Maker. It’s available for all players after reaching 1,000 total trophies and can be used to create maps and play in rooms.

Here are the patch notes for the Brawl-O-Ween update.

Amber (New legendary Brawler)

Main Attack: Fires a continuous stream of fire that can light up any fire fluid on the ground.

Super: Throws a flask of her fire fluid which leaks while flying and generates a big pool of fluid at the landing location.

Gadget: Gains increased movement speed and starts leaking fire fluid underneath her.

Star Power: Allows having two fire fluid pools on the ground simultaneously and recharges super while standing in the fire fluid.

Map Maker (beta)

Available after reaching 1,000 Total Trophies.

Create maps and play in friendly rooms.

Available for the Gem Grab, Showdown, and Brawl Ball modes.

New skins

Underworld Bo (Custom VFX, Custom Animations). Costs 150 gems.

Zombibi (Custom VFX, Custom Face). Costs 80 gems.

Brawl-O-Ween Rosa (Custom VFX for Main Attack, Rosa animation update). Costs 80 Gems.

True Silver/Gold Bull

True Silver/Gold Barley

True Silver/Gold Rico

True Silver/Gold Frank

True Silver/Gold Mortis

Challenger Colt (Custom VFX, Custom Animations). Costs $4.99.

Other skin and character improvements

Piper – New Facial VFX

New VFX for Shark Leon

Rosa – Animation Update

Brawl-O-Ween

New main menu background and music.

Graveyard Shift is back as a temporary game mode with new map rotation.

Halloween decorations in Poco’s Bandstand and Mortis’ Mortuary.

Brawl-O-Ween Challenge

Win a Brawl-O-Ween Rosa skin and exclusive pins.

800 total trophies required to unlock.

12 Wins (four losses)

Gem Grab (Double Swoosh)

Hot Zone (Ring of Fire)

Heist (G.G. Mortuary)

Bounty (Shooting Star)

Matchmaking

Removed increased matchmaking score when entering matchmaking in a game room with two or three players.

Previously playing with friends in a group would match you against higher trophy players. Now even in a group, your match should only consider the highest trophy player from your team.

New Gadgets

Bull: Stop charge instantly and stomp the ground to slow nearby opponents.

Stop charge instantly and stomp the ground to slow nearby opponents. Max: Rewind: Save position and teleport to that four seconds later (with same health).

Rewind: Save position and teleport to that four seconds later (with same health). Bea: Three circling bees that fly over walls and deal increasing damage the further they get. Starts at Bea and slowly circles away from her.

Three circling bees that fly over walls and deal increasing damage the further they get. Starts at Bea and slowly circles away from her. Darryl: Darryl emits a slowing area around himself for four seconds.

Darryl emits a slowing area around himself for four seconds. Nita: Nita’s bear gets a 35 percent shield for three seconds.

Nita’s bear gets a 35 percent shield for three seconds. Sprout: Reposition: Destroy current wall, instantly get full super.

Reposition: Destroy current wall, instantly get full super. Brock: Next basic attack is a Mega rocket that deals more damage.

Next basic attack is a Mega rocket that deals more damage. Carl: Next basic attack makes Carl fly with the pickaxe.

Next basic attack makes Carl fly with the pickaxe. 8-bit: Next basic attack shoots more bullets.

Next basic attack shoots more bullets. Colt: Next basic attack is a big bullet which penetrates and destroys walls.

Game modes/event rotation changes

Poco’s Bandstand

New in-game environment.

New in-game music.

Siege

Bolt spawns are now fixed within each of the maps and the spawn order repeats throughout the match.

New Siege rotation.

Hot Zone

New Hot Zone rotation.

Multiple new maps.

Brawl Ball

Self-scoring is now disabled by an invisible wall, the enemy team has to be the last one to touch the ball in order for a goal to be scored.

Power Play

Showdown (solo, duo) no longer in rotation.

Rotation includes exclusive Brawl Stars Championship maps.

Pins

Pin system now allows configuring five pin slots for each Brawler.

Each Brawler has three Brawler specific pin slots and two special pin slots.

The two special slots are universal and are shared between all the Brawlers.

Brawler balance

8-BIT

Increased health from 4300 to 4800.

Colette

Increased super charge rate from super attack by 100 percent.

Increased main attack reload speed by 11 percent.

EMZ

Increased main attack reload speed by 5 percent.

Gale

Increased main attack reload speed by 14 percent.

Nita

Increased main attack reload speed by 12 percent.

Bruce is now allowed to move and attack while casting Bear Paws.

Bo

Tripwire now has a 1.5 second delay after activation before the mines explode. The mines still remain invisible after being triggered by Tripwire.

Max

Decreased Run-n-Gun efficiency by 50 percent.

Other changes and bug fixes