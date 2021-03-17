Here are the changes introduced to Clash Royale matchmaking after latest maintenance

A few changes focused on matchmaking and bug fixes were added to Clash Royale after a short maintenance earlier today. Although they seem to be minor changes, they sparked quite a number of reactions in the community.

Supercell reduced the number of tutorial bots below 4,000 trophies, which covers a large part of game progression for casual players and beginners, and reverted the previous King Level matchmaking changes above 5,000 trophies. Clan Wars also received some minor fixes.

We’re back online!



Changes in today’s maintenance:



✅ Greatly reduce number of tutorial bots below 4000 Trophies

✅ Remove recent King Level matchmaking changes above 5000 Trophies

✅ Minor Clan Wars fixes (Clans getting stuck) https://t.co/IBRmJXEcbV — Clash Royale (@ClashRoyale) March 17, 2021

This undoes the previous matchmaking change at the end of February. “Players will now get matched by default with players who have a King Level +1 or -1 to their own (alongside an equal match).” King Level was taken into consideration when matching players against each other, rather than using the number of trophies as the only metric.

It allowed players who recently reached 5,000 trophies, and players who don’t pay to upgrade their card levels, to be matched against opponents with a similar average card power.

Cards level is tied to King’s Level because upgrading cards gives XP that goes toward the King’s Level. A player who has all his card at level one can’t have a King level 10, for example.

It’s unclear why Supercell reverted this change. Some beginners and players with low card levels and many trophies expressed disappointment on the game’s social media channels, since it will make the games more difficult for them.

For the changes to bots under 4,000 trophies, it’s likely that they were created by Supercell to ease beginners into the game and quicken matchmaking time, but reduced game quality. Bots only appear in matches lower than a 4,000-trophy average level.