Garena reveals behind-the-scenes video for FFWS 2021 Singapore

A second edition of the FFWS will take place in November.

The grand finals of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 Singapore happened on May 30, culminating in a big win for Phoenix Force. The Thai squad defeated the other 11 teams and took home $500,000, a chunk of the $2 million prize pool.

To celebrate the tournament’s success, including hitting a peak viewership mark of 5.4 million, according to Esports Charts, Garena has provided Dot Esports with an exclusive behind-the-scenes video from the event.

Take a look behind the scenes at the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore. pic.twitter.com/GJEXynlfj0 — Dot Esports (@DotEsports) June 25, 2021

The FFWS 2021 Singapore was the first offline Free Fire international tournament organized by Garena since the coronavirus pandemic started last year. The championship experienced a few mishaps related to COVID-19, like the disqualification of four Asian squads from India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan due to travel restrictions imposed by the local government.

Related: Garena to host Free Fire All Stars international tournament in July

With nine teams competing in the play-in stage and another nine squads directly qualified for the finals, there were still a lot of players coming from different parts of the world. After a Brazilian player was diagnosed with COVID-19 upon arriving in Singapore for the tournament, Garena quickly managed the situation and altered the competition’s schedule to ensure everyone’s safety. The team responsible for the FFWS 2021 Singapore worked closely with local public health authorities to follow safety protocols.

The huge success of the FFWS 2021 Singapore is a good sign for the return of offline international tournaments and one more achievement for Free Fire as one of the world’s most popular mobile games. In a video released earlier this year, Garena revealed that a second edition of the FFWS will happen in November in a location that’s yet to be announced.