Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore set to begin without 4 qualified teams

Two more teams won’t be able to compete in the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 Singapore due to travel restrictions caused by coronavirus outbreaks in some regions. In addition to Galaxy Racer Esports and Team Elite from India, who were ruled out on April 23, qualified squads from Bangladesh and Pakistan also won’t be able to get into Singapore for the competition.

The announcement that Team Riot and Team TG have been ruled out of the tournament was released today by Free Fire Esports Brazil after the government of Singapore restricted travellers who have been in Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan in the last 14 days.

Without these four teams, the competition will go on with nine teams in the play-in stage, in which the top three squads will join the other nine rosters in the finals. The play-in stage and the finals are set to happen on May 22 and 29, respectively.

There’s a lot at stake at the FFWS 2021 Singapore. Aside from the title of world champions, the winning squad will receive a big part of the $2 million prize pool, the biggest ever offered by Garena in a Free Fire tournament.

Here are the confirmed teams in the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 Singapore:

Play-ins

Singularity.Invincible (Pro League CIS)

DEA (Arab League)

vaiXourar (Europe Pro League)

LOUD (Brazilian Free Fire League)

First Raiders Bravo (Indonesia Masters)

God’s Plan (League Latinoamerica)

Attack All Around (Pro League Thailand)

NEWGANK (Singapore Championship)

HQ Esports (Arena of Survival – Vietnam)

Finals