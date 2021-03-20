Fluxo win first season of Brazilian Free Fire League 2021

Fluxo were crowned champions of the first season of the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 2021 today after winning the grand finals with 103 points. The final stage gathered the 12 best teams of the first division, in which each one earned bonus points based on their performance during the group stage.

This is Fluxo’s first time competing in the first division of the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF). Nobru is the star of the squad and was crowned champion and MVP of the Free Fire World Series 2019, when he played for Corinthians. Together with Free Fire streamer and content creator Cerol, they started Fluxo in January and have already become national champions.

Fluxo won the LBFF 2021 due to tiebreaker criteria, since the squad ended finals tied with Corinthians. Fluxo only won one BOOYAH! in the nine matches of the day, while Corinthians won three. SS-Esports, the champions of the third season of the LBFF 2020, won two matches, and Cruzeiro and Vivo Keyd won one match each during the finals day.

With the win, Fluxo take home $18,600 from the $132,000 prize pool.

There’s still no confirmation if the two best teams of the first season LBFF 2021 are qualified for the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 Singapore, announced this week. The international competition will gather teams from all 14 Free Fire regions and is set to happen in May.