Everything we know about the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 2021 finals

The Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 2021 season one finals will take place on March 20.

Twelve teams from the first division have qualified to compete in the finals after facing off against one another for 18 rounds in the group stage. Each squad has received bonus points for the finals according to their place in the standings.

The total prize pool of the competition is $132,000, in which the winning squad gets $18,600. The third-place team will take home $15,000, while fourth place gets $13,200.

Here’s everything you need to know about the LBFF 2021 finals.

Teams

Here are all of the teams that are set to compete in the LBFF 2021 finals, as well as how many bonus points they earned from their performance in the group stage.

Santos (+12 points)

Fluxo (+9 points)

FURIA (+8 points)

LOUD (+7 points)

GOD (+6 points)

Team Liquid (+5 points)

Cruzeiro Esports (+4 points)

SS E-Sports (+3 points)

B4 (+2 points)

Vivo Keyd (+1 point)

Meta Gaming (+0 points)

Corinthians FF (+0 points)

Flamengo and RED Kalunga were demoted to the second division of the LBFF 2021.

Stream

All 12 teams will compete in six matches starting at 11am CT on March 20. The finals will be streamed on Free Fire Brazil’s official YouTube channel and on BOOYAH!, Garena’s streaming platform. The LBFF will also be streamed on broadcast television for the first time on Loading, a multi-platform network that also has TV channels.

English-speaking fans will be able to watch and keep up with the LBFF in English for the first time. With a team of British hosts Jon Cotterill and Carol Bombshell, the competition will be live at the same time on Free Fire’s global channel.

For more information on the second and third divisions, check Free Fire Brazil’s esports website.