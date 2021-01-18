Garena reveals details about the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 2021

The competition will be streamed in English for the first time.

The Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 2021 is officially going to start on Jan. 23 with the first season of the year and fourth season of the tournament’s first division. In an announcement made today, Garena revealed many details and news about Free Fire’s Brazilian competitive scene for 2021.

The LBFF’s first 2021 season will be streamed live starting at 10am CT on Free Fire Brazil’s official channel on YouTube and on BOOYAH!, Garena’s streaming platform. The big news is that the LBFF is also going to be streamed on live television. The tournament now has a partnership with Loading, a multiplatform network with TV channels, and will have its debut on broadcast television.

The competition will also be streamed in English for the first time. With the team of British hosts Jon Cotterill and Carol Bombshell, English-speaking fans will be able to watch and keep up with the LBFF live on Free Fire’s global channel.

Hosts and commentators are going to be back in the studio for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started, but players will still be joining the competition remotely from their gaming houses.

The grand final of the LBFF 2021’s first season will be held on March 20. The total prize pool is of approximately $140,000.

The tournament will follow the same rules as past seasons, with six matches per day being disputed in three maps: Bermuda, Kalahari and Purgatory.

Here are the 18 teams in the LBFF 2021 first division.

Group A

SS E-Sports

Cruzeiro

INTZ

B4

LOUD

Fluxo

Group B

Vivo Keyd

Corinthians

Team oNe

Black Dragons

FURIA

Flamengo

Group C

Team Liquid

Red Canids Kalunga

Santos

paiN Gaming

GOD eSports

Meta Gaming

The next two seasons of the LBFF are planned to happen in the second and third trimesters of 2021. For more information on dates and second or third divisions, check Free Fire Brazil’s esports website.