Garena releases official music theme for the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 Singapore will kick off on May 22 with the play-in stage. But today, Garena released the music theme for the international tournament.

The “Special Orchestra Theme” was released on Free Fire’s social media channels in a video that shows the song being performed by the Tokyo Studio Symphony.

With the caption “music heals the soul and it doesn’t need any translation as it’s a language on its own,” the theme song was released today and is available on YouTube. In the comment section, some Free Fire fans have even asked Garena to keep the song as a permanent lobby soundtrack.

The FFWS 2021 Singapore marks the comeback of offline Free Fire tournaments. Teams from all 14 battle royale regions qualified for the competition, but due to travel restrictions, both teams from India won’t be able to participate. The $2 million prize pool is the biggest ever offered by Garena in a Free Fire championship.

Twelve teams will compete in the play-in stage, which is set to happen on May 22. The top two teams from that stage will join the first-seed teams in the finals stage on May 29.

To bring all of the teams to Singapore, Garena has assured that it’s working closely with local organizations to make sure all activities follow public health policies.