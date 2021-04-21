Here are all the teams competing in the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 Singapore

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 Singapore will happen from May 22 to 29 and will feature a $2 million prize pool, the biggest ever offered by Garena for a battle royale tournament. Twenty-two teams from all 14 Free Fire regions have already qualified for the first international competition of the year.

The FFWS 2021 Singapore starts on May 22 with a play-in stage, mostly with squads that finished their regional battle royale competitions in second place. The top two play-in teams will join the top 10 seeds from regional tournaments in the finals, which is scheduled to take place on May 29.

Here are all the teams qualified for the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 Singapore.

Play-ins

Singularity.Invincible (Pro League CIS)

DEA (Arab League)

Team TG (Pro League Pakistan)

vaiXourar (Europe Pro League)

Riot (Bangladesh Championship)

LOUD (Brazilian Free Fire League)

Team Elite (India Championship)

First Raiders Bravo (Indonesia Masters)

God’s Plan (League Latinoamerica)

Attack All Around (Pro League Thailand)

NEWGANK (Singapore Championship)

HQ Esports (Arena of Survival – Vietnam)

Finals