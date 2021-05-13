Brazilian player tests positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Singapore for Free Fire World Series 2021

He has since "recovered completely and was discharged from the hospital."

A Brazilian player who arrived in Singapore for the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 has tested positive for COVID-19, Garena announced in a series of tweets yesterday.

Garena said the player, whose identity hasn’t been revealed, tested negative for the coronavirus before his flight to Singapore. He tested positive upon arriving in the Southeast Asian country and was taken to a hospital. He has since “recovered completely” and has been discharged. The player is now completing his Stay-Home notice (SHN), which is a legal notice by the Singapore government that requires travelers to remain at a designated location for a stipulated period of time.

Additionally, Garena said all participants who were in contact with the Brazilian player have been identified and placed under quarantine.

The timeline for these incidents wasn’t revealed. The grand finals for the FFWS 2021 were recently pushed back by three days, which could be due to safety reasons after the player tested positive.

Related: Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore new schedule revealed

The coronavirus has already disrupted the FFWS 2021 since four teams from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh will not be competing in the event. This is because Singapore has barred travelers from these countries due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The teams—Team Elite, Galaxy Racer, Riot, and The Guardians—will still receive a share of the prize pool.

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 in Singapore will be the first LAN esports event for the game in over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The play-in stage will happen on May 22 while the grand finals will be held on May 30.