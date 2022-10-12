Free Fire’s Booyah Day 2022 launches Trend+, new skin system

Booyah Day, one of the biggest Free Fire events, is back for its third edition. The “Unlock your potential” theme will encourage players to express themselves with style with the release of the new Free Fire Trend+ fashion label. The new in-game skin system is now officially live with Booyah Day 2022.

The event also brings the launch of the Potential brand, part of the Trend+ label, which will feature athleisure clothing skin bundles in its first collection. This year’s campaign wants to make sure players enjoy the ride, investing time to learn more about themselves. The launch of an in-game fashion brand shows that Garena cares about how players express their true selves in the battle royale. Players should also expect more collections and other style brands to come to the game.

Also during Booyah Day 2022, the FF CO-LAB project will be released with all the designs selected by the Free Fire community. Starting on Oct. 14, players will be able to earn exclusive rewards by completing missions on the battle royale.

The official Free Fire communication suggests that Oct. 22 could be the possible peak day for this edition of Booyah Day, which means players should expect a special event or giveaway to be announced soon.