Free Fire MAX will be released globally on Sept. 28

Free Fire MAX will finally be released globally on Sept. 28, Garena revealed in a press release today.

The MAX version of Free Fire will offer the same battle royale experience as the normal game but with better features and enhanced graphics. Garena has said that this includes “more realistic maps” and “more immersive gameplay.”

There will also be some Free Fire MAX-exclusive features like an in-app customizable map feature.

Free Fire MAX will support complete cross-platform play with the normal version of the game. This has been made possible by the “Firelink technology” which has been developed by Garena to enable “complete interoperability” between the two titles.

Hence, players will be able to use their existing accounts and sync all data across both games. All modes can be played by every Free Fire player on both versions of the game together.

Preregistrations for the game are currently available on the Google Play Store until Sept. 27. Players who preregister will receive some “exclusive rewards.”