Free Fire India Championship league stage ends with 12 teams qualified for finals

After weeks of intense action, the league stage of the Free Fire India Championship 2020 has wrapped up with the top 12 teams qualifying for the finals.

Team Nawabzaade, who won the last Free Fire tournament on Indian soil, continued their impressive performance as they again topped the rankings table. The team accumulated 4,455 points—275 points ahead of the runners-up, Dessert God. NAMOONEY placed third with 3,445 points.

Here are the complete rankings of the league stage:

Image via Garena

Image via Garena

Image via Garena

The top 12 teams will now move on to the Free Fire India Championship 2020 finals where the winner will walk away with over $20,000.

The finals are supposed to take place on March 28 in Kolkata, India. But the state government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in Kolkata till March 29 due to the coronavirus, so it remains unclear if the LAN finals will be held or not.

Recently, it was announced that the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia, which was supposed to be played in Delhi, will now be conducted online so it’s possible that the Free Fire India Championship 2020 finals could meet the same fate. Garena is expected to give an update regarding the event in the coming days.