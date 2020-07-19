Everything you need to know about the No Tilt Clash Royale World Championship

The No Tilt World Championship for Clash Royale is just around the corner. This time, the championship will start with an in-game challenge and shall have four stages. One world champion will emerge from the championship.

Unlike the franchised Clash Royale League (CRL), the No Tilt World Championship is open to all players around the world. Players can start competing in the tournament by simply participating in the upcoming “20 win challenge” inside Clash Royale.

The championship will be a good platform for former pros as well as new talent to prove themselves.

Here is everything you need to know about the No Tilt World Championship 2020:

Stage one: 20-win challenge

It will be held between July 23 and 26 as an in-game challenge.

According to the Clash Royale analytics site, Royale API, players without the Pass Royale will have three free attempts with additional attempts costing 10 gems. Players who have the Pass Royale, on the other hand, will get unlimited attempts.

The players who manage to complete the challenge will advance to the next stage.

Stage two: Qualifying Bracket

The No Tilt World Championship 2020 will have two divisions: East and West.

Each division will have eight brackets featuring 1,024 players each.

The semifinals and finals of each bracket will be live-streamed on the NoTilt YouTube channel. These will be played from July 30 to Aug. 14.

The winner of each bracket will advance to the group stage.

Stage three: Group Stage

The group stage will be held from Aug. 16 to 22.

The eight players from the East will compete in a round-robin format. The Western division will also do the same.

The four best players from each region will move on to the final stage.

Stage four: Playoffs and the Grand Final