Everything you need to know about the Clash Royale League (CRL) 2022

After undergoing a complete overhaul last year by moving to an individual format, the Clash Royale League (CRL) is returning in 2022 with more changes.
Instead of a points system, Supercell is moving to a ticket-based system where players have to collect “Golden Tickets” for the 2022 World Finals. Additionally, the developer said it will be doubling its support for third-party and community tournaments to give more players an opportunity to participate.
Here is everything you need to know about the CRL 2022.
Format
- There will be 16 Golden Tickets up for grabs to the CRL World Finals 2022.
- Eight of these will be available at as many different third-party events, while the remaining eight will be through a six-week in-game event open to everyone.
Third-party tournaments
- The third-party tournaments include the Queso Cup, Royale MSTRS, Brenchong Cup, and events by ESL.
- There will be eight of these tournaments in total, and the winner of each will secure a Golden Ticket to the World Finals.
- Each tournament will have a prize pool of $50,000 and will be played in a one-vs-one duel format.
Six weeks of the CRL
- The remaining eight tickets will be distributed by Supercell through the six weeks of the CRL event in Clash Royale.
- The event will start in August, when any player will have the chance to compete for a spot at the World Finals.
- More details about this will be announced later.
CRL World Finals 2022
- The World Finals will feature the 16 best players from around the world fighting for the title of champions.
- The competition will take place from Sept. 23 to 25.