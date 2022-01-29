Everything you need to know about the Clash Royale League (CRL) 2022

Community tournaments have also become a path to the World Finals.

After undergoing a complete overhaul last year by moving to an individual format, the Clash Royale League (CRL) is returning in 2022 with more changes.

Instead of a points system, Supercell is moving to a ticket-based system where players have to collect “Golden Tickets” for the 2022 World Finals. Additionally, the developer said it will be doubling its support for third-party and community tournaments to give more players an opportunity to participate.

Here is everything you need to know about the CRL 2022.

Format

There will be 16 Golden Tickets up for grabs to the CRL World Finals 2022.

Eight of these will be available at as many different third-party events, while the remaining eight will be through a six-week in-game event open to everyone.

Third-party tournaments

The third-party tournaments include the Queso Cup, Royale MSTRS, Brenchong Cup, and events by ESL.

There will be eight of these tournaments in total, and the winner of each will secure a Golden Ticket to the World Finals.

Each tournament will have a prize pool of $50,000 and will be played in a one-vs-one duel format.

Six weeks of the CRL

The remaining eight tickets will be distributed by Supercell through the six weeks of the CRL event in Clash Royale.

The event will start in August, when any player will have the chance to compete for a spot at the World Finals.

More details about this will be announced later.

CRL World Finals 2022