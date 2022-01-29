Everything you need to know about the Clash Royale League (CRL) 2022

Community tournaments have also become a path to the World Finals.

Photo via Supercell

After undergoing a complete overhaul last year by moving to an individual format, the Clash Royale League (CRL) is returning in 2022 with more changes.

Instead of a points system, Supercell is moving to a ticket-based system where players have to collect “Golden Tickets” for the 2022 World Finals. Additionally, the developer said it will be doubling its support for third-party and community tournaments to give more players an opportunity to participate.

Here is everything you need to know about the CRL 2022.

Format

  • There will be 16 Golden Tickets up for grabs to the CRL World Finals 2022.
  • Eight of these will be available at as many different third-party events, while the remaining eight will be through a six-week in-game event open to everyone.

Third-party tournaments

  • The third-party tournaments include the Queso Cup, Royale MSTRS, Brenchong Cup, and events by ESL.
  • There will be eight of these tournaments in total, and the winner of each will secure a Golden Ticket to the World Finals.
  • Each tournament will have a prize pool of $50,000 and will be played in a one-vs-one duel format.

Six weeks of the CRL

  • The remaining eight tickets will be distributed by Supercell through the six weeks of the CRL event in Clash Royale.
  • The event will start in August, when any player will have the chance to compete for a spot at the World Finals.
  • More details about this will be announced later.

CRL World Finals 2022

  • The World Finals will feature the 16 best players from around the world fighting for the title of champions.
  • The competition will take place from Sept. 23 to 25.