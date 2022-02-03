Everything you need to know about the Brawl Stars Championship (BSC) 2022

Supercell has revealed the return of the Brawl Stars Championship (BSC) in 2022. The overall format for the year resembles the previous one, except that there has been the addition of the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) in the summer.
There will be seven seasons throughout the year. Each season consists of the Championship Challenge, monthly qualifier, and the monthly final. These seasons will grant qualification points to the 2022 World Finals. The teams with the most points from each region will qualify for the event.
Here is everything you need to know about the BSC 2022.
Regions
There are six regions in the BSC 2022. Teams will compete separately based on their regions in the monthly qualifiers and the monthly finals. These are:
- North America and LATAM North
- LATAM South
- Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)
- East Asia
- Southeast Asia, South Asia, Australia, and New Zealand (SESA and ANZ)
- Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECA)
Format
Championship Challenge
- This will be an in-game open-for-all event.
- Players must get 15 wins without losing three times to advance to the monthly qualifiers.
- Players can compete individually or as a team at this stage.
Monthly Qualifier (MQ)
- There will be a separate MQ in each region for up to 1,024 teams. The teams will be able to compete through an in-game tournament hub for esports.
- They will play in a double-elimination bracket across two days to decide the top eight teams, who will advance to the monthly finals.
Monthly Finals (MF)
- The MF will feature a single-elimination bracket and will happen separately in each region.
- The quarter-finals will be played in a best-of-three set format, with each set being the best-of-three games.
- The semifinals and finals will feature a best-of-five-set and best-of-three games format.
Mid-season Invitational (MSI)
The top team from each region after the first three seasons will compete in the MSI in June.
More details about this will be revealed in the future.
Brawl Stars World Finals 2022
- The World Finals will feature the top 16 teams from around the world competing for a share of the prize pool and the title of champions.
- Supercell will be contributing $500,000 to its prize pool. This can be increased by the community through purchasing some in-game items which will be released later this year.
- The top teams from each region based on the points they earned throughout the year will make it to the event. Here is the slot distribution.
- EMEA: Five
- China: One
- NA and LATAM North: Three
- LATAM South: Two
- East Asia: Two
- SESA and ANZ: One
- EECA: Two
- More details about the World Finals will be released later in the year.