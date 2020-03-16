Bazooka Tango unveils 3-vs-3 MOBA set in the Vainglory universe

Bazooka Tango, a new game development company, introduced a three-vs-three MOBA for Android and iOS today called Vainglory All Stars.

The company has partnered with the developers of Vainglory, Super Evil Megacorp, to leverage its E.V.I.L game development engine, IP, and universe to bring Vainglory All Stars to life.

Based on the short gameplay footage video released today, Vainglory All Stars looks similar to Supercell’s Brawl Stars and has heroes from the original Vainglory MOBA. Some of the ones that could be spotted were Joule, Saw, Phinn, and Petal. The heroes were controlled by a joystick on the right of the screen and, just like Brawl Stars, had a default attack and one ability.

Bazooka Tango was founded by Bo Daly, the founding CEO of Super Evil Megacorp, and Stephan Sherman, the visionary behind Vainglory. The company has already raised $2.5 million in seed funding led by BITKRAFT Esports Ventures, with MTG, Mergelane, and others participating.

“Rather than bringing AAA to mobile, we want to help shape what mobile-first AAA can really mean with new experiences for players,” Daly said. “Bazooka Tango has assembled a senior executive team with diverse backgrounds to create something from the ground-up that will support this next wave of mobile games and the new generation of mobile-first gamers.”

Bazooka Tango will also create new original IP titles in successful mobile genres and strives to bring mobile adaptations of hit PC and console genres.

Vainglory All Stars is expected to soft launch this spring. Players can register for the beta here.