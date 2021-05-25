Bangladesh is getting an exclusive server for Free Fire

Free Fire players in Bangladesh can rejoice–annoying ping spikes and lags will soon become a thing of the past.

Garena is launching a new server for the battle royale game in Bangladesh, the company announced yesterday. The server will arrive on June 8. Players can pre-register through the official website and get some exciting rewards. At three million registrations, all players will get a bandana, while a guitar will be rewarded on eight million pre-registrations. An exclusive Bangladesh t-shirt will also be given to players who signed up early.

With this new server, Garena has promised to launch some exclusive in-game events and esports tournaments in the country.

Additionally, a new partner program has also been launched for Bangladeshi content creators. To be eligible for the program, creators must have at least 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, 100,000 followers on Facebook, or 200,000 followers on TikTok. Also, more than 80 percent of a creator’s content should be related to Free Fire.

Free Fire was released in September 2017 and has since solidified itself in the mobile battle royale genre. The game was the highest-grossing mobile game in Latin America, Southeast Asia, and India for the first quarter of 2021, Garena’s parent company Sea revealed during its March financial results last week, citing data from App Annie.