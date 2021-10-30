B4 Esports win the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 6 2021

B4 Esports became the grand champions of the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 6 2021 today with 111 points, 1 Booyah! on match two, and 40 kills in total. They also took home the prize of almost $19,000. The final stage put the 12 best first division teams to battle in nine matches. Squads received bonus points based on their performance during the previous stage.

The team knocked down previous LBFF champion Vivo Keyd, who finished in second place with 108 points, 43 kills, and 2 Booyah! Another former LBFF 2021 winning team, Fluxo, ended up in third place in the finals, with 106 points, 1 Booyah!, and 38 kills. 2019 Free Fire World Series (FFWS) winners Corinthians FF finished the finals in fifth place with 90 points and no Booyah!

The MVP of the tournament was Mateus Silva from SS E-Sports with 136 kills in the 81 matches of the season. The team won the third season of the LBFF 2020.

Unfortunately for B4 Esports, the winner of the LBFF 6 will not be attending the Free Fire World Series, which was supposed to happen soon. The event was canceled due to the rise of Delta variant COVID-19 cases.