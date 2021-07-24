Vivo Keyd wins second season of Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 2021

Vivo Keyd earned their crown as champions of the second season of the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 2021 today after leading the finals scoreboard with 124 points and two Booyah! on matches five and six. The first division’s final stage gathered the 12 best teams of season two, in which they received bonus points based on their performance during the previous stage.

Vivo Keyd broke the record for most kills in one match in the competition. They got 23 kills during the last days of the group stage, surpassing the previous record of 21 kills by FURIA.

Vivo Keyd is a traditional esports team in Brazil and has been competing in Free Fire events since the competitive scene started in the country. ​​With the win, they will take home a prize of approximately $60,000.

The team impressed fans by knocking down Free Fire World Series (FFWS) winners Corinthians and former LBFF 2021 winners Fluxo. Both squads finished the second season of the LBFF 2021 in second and third places, and took home $20,000 and $11,000 in prizes, respectively.

With the end of this season of the LBFF, players will start preparing to compete in the Free Fire All Stars Americas event and in the next edition of the FFWS 2021.