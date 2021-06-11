How to watch the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 2021 season 2

The first division of the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 2021 will start its second season on June 12.

18 teams divided in three groups fight for a prize pool of almost $185,000. The grand final will gather the 12 best teams of the tournament on July 24.

Related: Here are the patch notes for Free Fire’s OB28 Rampage: New Dawn update

Format

The play-in stage will have six rounds on all Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from June 12 to July 19. Every competition day will consist of six matches alternating on the three available maps: Kalahari, Purgatory, and Bermuda. The 12 teams who qualify to the finals will receive points according to their place on the play-in stage scoreboard.

The winning team will take home approximately $60,000, while the second place gets $20,000 and the third place gets $11,000. All the other teams win $10,500 as a prize.

Stream

The LBFF’s second 2021 season will be streamed at 11am CT on the weekend and at 5pm CT on Mondays on Free Fire Brazil’s official YouTube channel and on BOOYAH!, Garena’s streaming platform.

Teams

Group A

Fluxo

Los Grandes

Meta Gaming

paiN Gaming

Santos/Real

Vivo KEYD

Group B

GOD Unidas

INTZ

LOUD

Nitroxx Top 10

SS e-Sports

Team Liquid

Group C

B4

Corinthians FF

Netshoes Miners

FURIA

Team Codasolid

Team oNe



You can check out all the schedule information on the tournament’s official website.