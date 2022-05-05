Arena of Valor International Championship (AIC) 2022 will take place in June with $2 million prize pool

The Arena of Valor International Championship (AIC) 2022 will take place from June 16 to July 10, Garena revealed in a press release today. Sixteen teams from around the world will be competing for a share of the $2 million prize pool, the highest in the history of the AIC.

The 16 teams will qualify for the AIC through 10 regions. These are as follows.

Garena Challenger Series (GCS): Three teams

RoV Pro League (RPL): Three teams

Arena of Glory (AOG): Three teams

AOV Star League (ASL): One team

SEA Wildcard (Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines): One team

Brazil: One team

West Europe: One team

Turkey: One team

The Middle East and North Africa: One team

South Asia: One team

The AIC will happen virtually and is split into the group stage, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the grand finals. A group stage draw will also take place on May 8 to divide the 16 teams into four groups who will compete across two phases. This will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Eight teams from the group stage will advance to the quarterfinals, which will take place in a double-elimination format. Four teams will then compete in the double-elimination semifinals with the top two advancing to the grand finals. The schedule for the AIC is as follows.

Group Stage: June 16 to 19

Quarterfinals: June 23 to 26

Semifinals: July 2 and 3

Grand Finals: July 10

The AIC 2021 took place last November with a $1 million prize pool. Fourteen teams had competed with Thailand’s Buriram United Esports winning the championship.