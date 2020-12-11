Among Us was downloaded over 50 million times on mobile last month

Most of the downloads came from the U.S.

For the third month in a row, Among Us was the most downloaded game worldwide on Apple and Android devices, according to estimates from analytics company Sensor Tower.

InnerSloth’s Among Us was downloaded about 53.2 million times in Nov. 2019. It topped the downloads charts on the Apple App Store as well as the Google Play Store. The U.S. accounted for the majority of these downloads with 15.8 percent coming from the country alone. Approximately nine percent of the total downloads were from Brazil.

This is a considerable decrease to October when Sensor Tower reported that the game was installed approximately 74.8 million times.

Nonetheless, Among Us continues to break records. The game was released in 2018 but took off this year and has even won two awards at The Game Awards today. Among Us was crowned the best multiplayer game and the best mobile game today at The Game Awards.

Related: How Among Us has become one of the most successful and important games of 2020

The other games in the top five were Shortcut Run, Join Clash 3D, Supersonic, Garena Free Fire, and Subway Surfers.

InnerSloth also announced today that a new map was coming to Among Us in 2021. It is called “The Airship” and will have new tasks, ladders, and more. Players will also be able to select which room they want to start in on The Airship.