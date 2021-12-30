All teams in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 grand finals

Sixteen teams will compete, but only one will be crowned the champion.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 Grand Finals will happen from Jan. 21 to 23. Sixteen top teams from around the world will be competing for the title of world champions and a share of the prize pool.

The prize pool for the PMGC grand finals is set at over $3 million, representing the highest figure in the history of PUBG Mobile esports. James Yang, Tencent’s director of esports, previously told Dot Esports that the competition will happen as a “semi-LAN” event. This means that some teams will travel to a different location to eliminate ping differences, while others will compete remotely.

Here are the 16 teams in the PMGC 2021 grand finals.

Invited team

The winner of the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) will get a direct berth to the grand finals. The BGIS concludes on Jan. 16.

TBD

East

The top nine teams from the PMGC East league stage finals are qualified.

DAMWON Gaming

D’Xavier

Stalwart Esports

Nova Esports

Nigma Galaxy

The Infinity

Six Two Eight

Team Secret

4Rivals

West

The top six teams from the West will compete in the PMGC 2021 grand finals.