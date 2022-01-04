Where to trade Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy in Final Fantasy XIV

Allagan Tomestones are key resources in Final Fantasy XIV, being traded for all sorts of materials, quest items, and gear. The latest kind was introduced with Patch 6.05 and offers among the best items in the game, with an item level of 590.

The number of Tomestones of Astronomy players can earn are weekly capped, however, with a limit of 450. For this reason, it’s recommended to think wisely before choosing which items to trade using this currency, as you’ll need to wait for months before earning your first full Radiant gear set.

Here is where to trade the Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy in FFXIV‘s Endwalker.

Where to trade Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy in FFXIV

The NPC who sells gear for Tomestones of Astronomy is the same as Tomestones of Aphorism, which was released with Endwalker: Cihanti, in Radz-at-Han’s Bazaar (X: 10.8, Y: 10.3).

Here are the number of Tomestones of Astronomy required for each piece of Radiant gear:

Weapon: 500 and one Discal Tomestone

Radiant’s Shield: 150

Helmet: 495

Body: 825

Hands: 495

Legs: 825

Shoes: 495

Accessories: 375

Getting a full set will require a hefty 5,285 Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy in total. So, taking the weekly cap of 450 Tomestones into consideration, you’ll have to wait for over two months before being able to claim the set.

Discal Tomestones can be traded using Blades, which are awarded for completing the Normal raid Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle. The NPCs who trade Blades for Discals are Djole and Mylenie. Djole can be found at X: 10.3, Y: 9.6 in Radz-at-Han, and Mylenie at X: 8.3, Y: 27.6 in Labyrinthos.

The Radiant gear can be augmented from item level 590 to 600 using Radiant Materials, which can be earned by completing Pandaemonium Savage raids. Those items, however, are also weekly capped.