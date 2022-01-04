Where to trade Asphodelos Mythos for gear in FFXIV’s Endwalker

It's the best gear that can currently be earned in Endwalker.

While the level cap has been raised to 90 with Final Fantasy XIV’s latest expansion and probably won’t change for years, the item level caps are periodically raised to offer the players fresh content to complete.

The Asphodelos gear will be the most sought-after since its introduction alongside Patch 6.05, but it won’t be easy to get and will be weekly capped.

The items are offered through coffers and Mythos tokens for completing Pandaemonium Savage raids, the most challenging duties introduced in the Endwalker expansion.

While the coffers are easy to use, the Mythos can be a little more complicated to redeem. Here’s how to do it.

Where to trade Asphodelos Mythos for gear in Endwalker

Players can earn one Asphodelos Mythos for each Savage raid completed, with the weekly limit of one per different raid. They can be traded to two different NPCs for a piece of gear of the player’s choice.

The Mythos can be traded to Mylenie in Labyrinthos (X:8.3 Y:27.6), or Djole in Radz-at-Han (X:10.3 Y:9.6). This is the same as the Normal version’s Unsung tokens.

Here are the number of Mythos required for each piece of gear: