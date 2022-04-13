Where can you buy flower seeds in Final Fantasy XIV?

Battling bosses and other players can make up the core gameplay experience in Final Fantasy XIV, but the roleplaying title has a lot more to offer.

Players will have the option to grow their garden in FFXIV, and you’ll need to obtain flower seeds before you can start planting. You’ll also need planters and, if you have everything set, here’s where you can find all flower seeds in FFXIV.

Flower NPC Coordinates Apartments Apartment Merchant – Empyreum Material Supplier (X10.2, Y9.2) Lavender Beds Material Supplier (X11.9, Y8.3) Mist Material Supplier (X11, Y11.4) Shirogane Material Supplier (X10.5, Y12.1) The Goblet Material Supplier (X10.9, Y8.9)

Plants are often used for cosmetics. If you’d like to learn more about plants, you can pay a visit to a nearby Botanist. If you’re looking to make the most of your seeds, you’ll also need to take care of your garden. Untended FFXIV gardens can result in seeds and flowers dying. To avoid that, you should check on your garden once a day to ensure everything is going smoothly.

From intercrossing to producing more high-quality seeds, the gardening gets more complicated as you get more into it. For a more detailed look into the whole gardening experience in Final Fantasy XIV, you can check out this Wiki page.