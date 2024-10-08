Image Credit: Bethesda
White tower in the plains of Throne and Liberty
Image via NCSOFT
Category:
MMO

Throne and Liberty Different Milestones error, explained

The errors will prevent you from changing servers for the foreseeable future.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Oct 8, 2024 07:42 am

MMORPGs are always more fun with friends. If you’re an early access Throne and Liberty player and tried switching to a different server, you likely noticed a Different Milestones error on some servers preventing you from doing that, so here’s everything you need to know about it.

What causes Different Milestones error in Throne and Liberty?

Change Servers menu in Throne and Liberty
Changing servers is barely possible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Different Milestones error in Throne and Liberty appears when you try to switch from an early access server to a full launch server. This is because worlds on the early access servers are ahead in progression.

NCSOFT confirmed it plans to remove the early access tag from servers and allow server transfers for everyone. There’s no confirmed date for the merge yet, and the developer said it will work to “determine the optimal time based on player feedback and data.”

Upcoming server Milestones

Milestones menu in Throne and Liberty
Treat it as the server’s roadmap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Milestones are server-wide objectives available for a limited time. During these Milestones, Guilds can complete objectives to earn rewards. Some Milestones unlock new content, like bosses and dynamic events, when the first Guild on the server completes the objective.

New Milestones and content are coming to both early access and full launch servers almost every day, and the developer provided us with a roadmap for the coming week. As the game grows, we can likely expect more of them, so stay tuned for official updates and announcements.

Here’s everything coming to the early access servers:

  • Field boss: Kowazan (Oct. 7)
  • Dynamic event: Lift the Moonlight Spell (Oct. 7)
  • Dungeon: Sanctum of Desire (Oct. 7)
  • Dungeon: Saurodoma Island (Oct. 8)
  • Dungeon: Syleus’s Abyss floors 5F and 6F (Oct. 8)
  • Field boss: Adentus (Oct. 11)
  • Dynamic event: Dark Destroyers (Oct. 11)
  • Boonstone: Ruins of Turayne (Oct. 13)
  • Boonstone: Fonos Basin (Oct. 13)
  • Boonstone: Purelight Hill (Oct. 13)

Here’s everything coming to the full launch servers:

  • Dynamic event: Requiem of Light (Oct. 8)
  • Field boss: Ahzreil (Oct. 8)
  • Riftstone: Talus (Oct. 9)
  • Riftstone: Malakar (Oct. 9)
  • Riftstone: Ahzreil (Oct. 9)
  • Field boss: Minezerok (Oct. 10)
  • Boonstone: Daybreak Shore (Oct. 11)
  • Boonstone: The Raging Wilds (Oct. 11)
  • Boonstone: Manawastes (Oct. 11)
  • Boonstone: Akidu Valley (Oct. 11)
  • Boonstone: Shattered Temple (Oct. 11)
  • Boonstone: Grayclaw Forest (Oct. 11)
  • Field boss: Kowszan (Oct. 12)
  • Dynamic event: Lift the Moonlight Spell (Oct. 12)
  • Dungeon: Sanctum of Desire (Oct. 12)
  • Dungeon: Surodoma Island (Oct. 13)

As you can see, some of the content already available on the early access servers has yet to come to full launch servers. Since new content includes exclusive rewards, it would be unfair for players with that gear to play with those who can’t access it.

Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.