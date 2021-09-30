The best places to fish in New World/ Fishing Hotspots

One way or another New World will encourage players to try out different aspects of the game. Whether it’s for a quest or you just enjoy catching fish in New World, it’s only natural that you may want to do it in the most optimal way possible.

Though it’s hard to go wrong with fishing anywhere near water, there are Fishing Hotspots that players can use to increase their chance to obtain rare fish. Fishing Hotspots are relatively hard to miss since they both show up on the map and they also look visibly different on the water’s surface.

As of now, there are three different Fishing Hotspots in New World, and those are:

Broad Hotspots – One Star Fish Count: 30 Chance of catching a common fish : 45 percent Chance of catching a uncommon fish: 40 percent Chance of catching a rare fish: 10 percent Chance of catching a legendary fish: Less than five percent



Rare Hotspots – Two Stars Fish Count: 20 Chance of catching a common fish : Zero percent Chance of catching a uncommon fish: 65 percent Chance of catching a rare fish: 30 percent Chance of catching a legendary fish: Around five percent



Secret Hotspots – Three Stars Fish Count: 10 Chance of catching a common fish : Zero percent Chance of catching a uncommon fish: 70 percent Chance of catching a rare fish: 20 percent Chance of catching a legendary fish: Around 10 percent



Fishing Hotspot appears on fixed locations on the map, but players will need to level up their fishing skill to be able to discover and track them on the map by themselves. Even if you can’t see the fishing hotspots on the map, you’ll still have the option to visit and use them if you know where they’re. Almost all Fishing Hotspots are located inside hexagon-shaped areas on the map and you can also use video guides on YouTube that showcase the Fishing Hotspots in certain regions.

Alternatively, this list of all the Fishing Hotspot locations that New World Fishing Guide compiled should help you find a decent number of Fishing Hotspots before they go into cooldown.

The type of fish you’ll be able to catch in these locations will depend on the region they’re in and considering using these Hotspots is one of the best ways of fishing, the competition will also be high. You can increase your chances of actually finding these spots by looking for them during off-hours, or you can also wait for a server reset.