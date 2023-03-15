RuneScape launches new murder mystery quest Fort Forinthry: Murder on the Border

Are you bored in RuneScape with the same old quests? Or do you just want a new edge-cutting adventure that will make you feel alive? If that’s the case, you’re in luck because Jagex is shipping out a new murder mystery quest called Fort Forinthry: Murder on the Border on March 20.

As a part of Fort Forinthry: New Foundations, Murder on the Border questline which launched last month, this new questline will continue the storyline as players in the roles of Dukes, Duchesses, or Duxes of Fort Forinthry receive an invitation from King Roald and celebrate the construction of the Fort.

At first, the party is going splendidly and everyone’s having the time of their life, but then a murder occurs. Looking to salvage what’s left of the party and save the kingdom from falling into chaos, you work with “the affable wannabe-detective steward, Aster” to try and discover who’s behind it all.

Image via Jagex

During your investigation, the RuneScape you know and love will turn into a classic point-and-click adventure game as you solve this mystery using a new Clue Interface that will help you to spot clues easily, interrogate the suspects, and view character profiles to deduce their motives.

Before this charade begins, you’ll need to help out with constructing the kitchen. Once you complete the quest, the kitchen will become your new cooking hub and there you’ll get tons of bonuses like cooking XP boosts and decreased chance of burning your food.

So, remember there will be a murder on March 20 and the kingdom desperately needs your help to solve this case.