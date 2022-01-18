Lost Ark character customization revealed

Lost Ark, the new free-to-play MMO action RPG from Smilegate and published by Amazon Game Studios, is getting its Western release on Feb. 11. And now, the developers are offering a look at what players can expect next month.

Following the recent gameplay introduction trailer, Amazon Game Studios, in collaboration with well-known content creator Arekkz, has given fans an overview of Lost Ark’s character creation and customization.

In Lost Ark, players will start by choosing one of the five base classes available at launch: Warrior, Martial Artist, Gunner, Mage, and Assassin. All of them have their respective advanced classes, which means there will be a total of 15 classes available.

After that, players can see and choose class-specific armor sets that represent how their character may look after some progress in the game. This also includes emote actions to show how the gear works in motion.

In terms of appearance, the focus is on the head of the character, so players can even hide their helmets in the game. There are a lot of preset options for those who just want to dive into the game. But for the players who are more interested in investing time into creating their own unique character, there’s a myriad of customization options to try.

The face of the character is totally customizable too, with basic to advanced options involving changing the size, position, and angle of anything from eyebrows to mouth. And there are various hairstyles to choose from, with some of them exclusive to certain classes. You can also put scars or tattoos on your character’s face—and some of them are moveable. There’s a ton of freedom in the choice of colors, including the possibility of mixing colors to pick the perfect look and to edit your character’s eyes individually.

Lost Ark will officially be released on Feb. 11 on PC via Steam. Early access for those who purchase one of the four Founder’s Packs starts on Feb. 8.