Is Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) crossplay?

Elder Scrolls Online has steadily grown into one of the most popular MMO’s on the market, with thousands of players logging in each day to explore the vast continent of Tamriel. Players can choose from several races, pledge their alliance to one of three factions, and pick the perfect class for their preferred playstyle.

ESO is available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Google Stadia, meaning players have several ways to enjoy the game. While the game is available on multiple platforms, players should understand the crossplay options before committing to a platform to avoid not being able to play with friends.

Unfortunately, Elder Scrolls Online doesn’t currently support crossplay. This means PC players cannot play with players on Xbox or PlayStation. Stadia shares servers with PC, which is the closest you’ll get to crossplay.

There are cross-generation servers for each console, meaning players can queue with friends on newer or older systems. The Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S share a server, while the PS4 and PS5 have their own server.

There will unlikely be crossplay in ESO anytime soon, meaning you’ll have to choose which platform you want to enjoy the game on. The game is ultimately the same regardless of which option you select, meaning you won’t have a drastically different experience.

The lack of crossplay can create issues for players looking for a new adventure with friends on different platforms. Remember these restrictions before purchasing the game to avoid having to grind through ESO solo.