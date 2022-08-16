How to upgrade your pet to Legendary in Lost Ark’s Pet Ranch

In a recent update, Lost Ark players were introduced to the Pet Ranch, a new location that can be found in the Stronghold where pets can evolve into more helpful companions while also earning valuable rewards in the progress.

Pets can also be upgraded to Legendary status, which gives them a powerful skill, and at intermittent intervals, one of the three effects granted by the skill will be applied to the player while fighting in the world of Arkesia. It’s a useful ability that can make the difference between a victorious fight and a sad defeat.

Related: When is Pet Ranch coming to Lost Ark?

But how can players upgrade their little friends in the Pet Ranch?

Upgrading a pet to Legendary

To upgrade your trusty companion to Legendary, a player must first reach max Pet Expertise with that specific pet. This can be done by placing a pet into the new Cookie Workshop to have them work and produce Jam Cookies. Take care, though—working in the workshop will decrease a pet’s morale, and without morale, they’ll no longer be able to produce Jam Cookies. To regain morale, you’ll need to place your pet back on the ranch so they can relax and spend time with your other pets.

Pets earn both expertise and Jam Cookies simultaneously in the Cookie Workshop, and when the pet’s expertise reaches max, it can finally be upgraded to Legendary. To upgrade a pet, you must exchange the Jam Cookies created in the workshop for Pet Growth Tokens. You’ll need 30 Pet Growth Tokens to upgrade your pet.

Once a pet has Legendary status, they’ll have five pet skills that will be randomly unlocked or switched between:

Cheers of the Heart 20 percent chance of recovering eight percent of Max HP 40 percent chance of casting a five-second Shield for 10 percent of Max HP 40 percent chance of recovering three percent of Max HP

Cheers of Serenity 20 percent chance of resetting Cooldown of Movement and Stand Up Skills, and reducing the Cooldown by 40 percent for eight seconds 40 percent chance of casting a five-second Shield for 10 percent of Max HP 40 percent chance of recovering three percent of Max HP

Cheers of Heaven 20 percent chance of Attack Speed +three percent for eight seconds 40 percent chance of casting a five-second Shield for 10 percent of Max HP 40 percent chance of recovering three percent of Max HP

Cheers of Courage 20 percent chance of Move Speed +five percent for eight seconds 40 percent chance of casting a five-second Shield for 10 percent of Max HP 40 percent chance of recovering three percent of Max HP

Cheers of Resonance 20 percent chance of Specialty Meter gain +10 percent for eight seconds 40 percent chance of casting a five-second Shield for 10 percent of Max HP 40 percent chance of recovering three percent of Max HP



The Pet Ranch will be available for all players on Aug. 24, 2022.