How to turn off and on PvP in New World

One of the most intriguing things about Amazon’s new MMO title, New World, is how the game deals with PvP. Alongside the standard PvE questing, players are encouraged to engage in PvP during their adventures, as well as in the game’s PvP modes.

When you start up the game PvP isn’t immediately available to players, but after some questing, the ability is unlocked and from there on, players can select whether or not they’d like to engage in it while they’re questing through Aternum. Players can toggle PvP on or off through one simple process to optimize their New World experience to how they’d prefer to play.

How to toggle PvP in New World

Toggling PVP in New World is as simple as pressing U while in-game. One thing to note though is that you’ll need to be within a Sanctuary to enable it.

Once players have queued up until the point they are directed to select the a faction at the First Light settlement, then they are ready to engage in PVP. You’ll be given the choice of joining one of three factions and this decision will determine who you can PVP against in the game. Once you’ve selected, you’ll be given the ability to toggle PvP by pressing the U key.

This input, like others in New World, can be changed in the setting menu to suit your desired keyboard layout, but the process will remain the same. Now with this enabled, not only will you have the creatures of Aternum to face off against, but you’ll also be able to test your skill against fellow players.