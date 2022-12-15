Blue Protocol is a new Genshin-like game coming from Bandai Namco which is set to release in the second half of 2023.

Before then, though, the game will be hosting a small beta sometime at the start of the new year for players to get a first look at the game, as well as test servers and see what’s on offer before the official release.

But how do you sign up for the beta? After all, it doesn’t appear on Steam or other places and Bandai hasn’t really done a good job of advertising it. Don’t fret—if you want to take part, it’s super simple using the steps below.

How to sign up for the Blue Protocol beta test

Signing up for the beta is pretty simple and won’t take you long at all.

Head on over to the Blue Protocol website. There, you will be greeted by an option straight away to sign up for the beta on the main page. There should be a signup button. Clicking on it will send you to a page to sign into your Amazon account. Once you sign into your account, you will automatically be signed up for the beta, and should you be successful, you should get an invite in the email associated with your Amazon account closer to the beta launch. You will likely need to use your Amazon account to sign into the game and beta in the future, so be sure to remember the email and password associated with it.

And that’s it. All that is left to do is to wait for the beta to be live and to see if you have been successful with signing up.