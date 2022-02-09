How to get the Northern Lawmaker skin set in Lost Ark

Starting off your Lost Ark journey three days before others isn’t the only perk of the game’s Founder’s Pack. Players who purchase the pack will also be rewarded with a Northern Lawmaker skin set.

The Northern Lawmaker skin is exclusive to the players who purchase the Gold and Platinum Founder’s Packs, which have a price tag of $49.99 and $99.99, respectively. The skin comes in three colors: red, white, and black. Players won’t have the option to choose their preferred color and will get assigned one randomly upon opening their Founder’s Pack.

Purchasing one of the bundles won’t be enough to make the skin available inside the game, however. You’ll need to perform the following steps to unlock it.

How can you get the Northern Lawmaker skin set in Lost Ark?

Purchase the Founder’s Pack.

Log into the game and click on the box icon with an arrow pointing toward it. This icon appears on the top left corner of your screen.

Once you click on the box, you’ll be able to see your Founder’s Pack, press on Claim.

Open up your Inventory.

Right-click on the Founder’s Pack.

Choose Open.

All the items inside the pack will make their way into your inventory, including the Lawmaker skin.

The Northern Lawmaker skin is made up of four different parts, so you’ll need to equip all the pieces to completely equip the skin.