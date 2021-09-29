How to get all Motes in New World

Motes come in all different shapes and sizes in New World.
You can find water, fire, air, earth, soul, and death motes scattered around Amazon’s new open-world MMO. The highly sought-after resource can be used to create recipes, craft items, cut gems, and much more.
Here’s where to find motes in the vast land of Aeternum.
Water motes
Used for: Water motes are used in recipes for Arcana, Armoring, Furnishing, and Stonecutting.
Where to find: They’re derived from Rivercress, a plant commonly located near waterfalls and rivers in places like Windsward and Everfall, Springstone, a mining node found in Monarch’s Bluffs and other areas of the world, and Floating Spinefish, a gathering resource found floating around rivers and near the coastline.
Fire motes
Used for: Fire motes are used in recipes for Arcana, Furnishing, and Stonecutting.
Where to find: They’re derived from Dragonglory, a plant commonly found in Windward, Scorchstone, a burning mining node found all over the world, and Salamander Snail, a gathering resource found on curved, broken tree trunks in places like Weaver’s Fen.
Air motes
Used for: Air motes are used in recipes for Arcana, Engineering, Furnishing, and Stonecutting.
Where to find: They’re derived from Shockbulb, a plant commonly found in high elevation areas in places like Monarch’s Bluff and Brightwood, Shockspire, a boulder-like mining node found in First Light, Windsward, and Monarch’s Bluff, and Lightning Beetle, a gathering resource found in Edengrove.
Earth motes
Used for: Earth motes are used in recipes for Arcana, Armoring, Furnishing, and Stonecutting.
Where to find: They’re derived from Earthspine, a plant located in Brigand Pass, Monarch’s Bluff, Weaver’s Fen, Windsward, and Everfall, Earthcrag, a mining node found in places like First Light, Windward, and Everfall, and Earthshell Turtle, a gathering resource found in places like Ebonscale Reach, Edengrove, and Shattered Mountain.
Soul motes
Used for: Soul motes are used in recipes for Arcana, Engineering, Furnishing, and Stonecutting.
Where to find: They’re derived from Soulsprout, a common plant located in Everfall and Windsward, Soulspire, a mining node found in Everfall and Monarch’s Bluff, and Soulwyrm, a gathering resource found in Windsward and Everfall.
Death motes
Used for: Death motes are used in recipes for Arcana, Furnishing, Stonecutting, and Weaponsmithing.
Where to find: They’re derived from Blightroot, a plant located west and northeast of Lake Genevieve, southeast of Noble Reach, and Arcturus and Weaver’s Fen, Blightcrag, a mining node found in First Light, Windsward, Everfall, and Monarch’s Bluff, and Blightmoth, a gathering resource found in First Light and Everfall.