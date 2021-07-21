How to change or join a new world in New World

Players are getting their first chance to experience the world of Aternum as Amazon launches the beta for its first entry into the MMO genre, New World.

Those with access to the game can get in on the action quite easily by booting up the game, selecting a world, creating a character, and then beginning their adventure. But there are some who may want to change worlds later for many reasons.

Some of the biggest reasons for changing worlds are to play on the same server as friends or because of connection issues. Thankfully, you can do so in New World, although it may come with a small price.

How to join a new World

Image via Amazon

When you first begin playing New World you’ll need to select your initial server from the server list at the launch menu. You can only have characters on one world within the region’s world set, which means if you want to join a different world within the world set you’ll need to delete your current character.

When you’re ready to change server and have met any of the criteria applicable above here is how you can switch to a new world.

First navigate to New World’s main menu.

From here press continue in the bottom right corner.

Select create character form the menu.

Now, simply select the world you wish to join from the list of displayed options, to see more select “Show more options.” If you want to change regions then you can do so from the top dropdown menu.

Once you select your new world, you should be able to continue to process creating a character as normal.

While players are required to delete any previous characters before changing between some servers, it isn’t likely this prerequisite will be in the game when it launches on Aug. 31.