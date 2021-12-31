How to change jobs in Final Fantasy XIV

It’s hard to get bored in an MMORPG like Final Fantasy XIV. From challenges to PvP, there’s always something to do in the game. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try out different classes or jobs.

Unlike other MMORPGs, switching between classes or jobs in Final Fantasy XIV is relatively simple. You’ll need to unlock the class you’d like to try out first, however. You can do so by completing that class’ questline.

The starting challenge for each class can be picked up from their respective trainers, who are marked on the map. Once you complete a class’ questline, you’ll receive its dedicated weapon. Equipping it will change your class or job and skills to the class that the weapon belongs to.

Players who are looking to switch between jobs and classes with ease can use the gear sets system. Gear sets allow players to save their current gear and give them the option to switch between jobs quickly.

Open your Character menu and select the page icon at the top of the window. This will bring up your gear list.

To add a new gear set, click on the plus icon, which will save your current gear and save your current class/job.

You can switch to its respective gear set when you decide to change to another class or job. Using this feature will also allow you to save time since you won’t need to decide on which items you’d like to use every time you make a switch.

If you’re having a tough time trying to unlock the class that you’d like to try out, you can check out YouTube guides for the challenges that you need to complete. Knowing what to look for greatly helps when it comes to speeding up the process.