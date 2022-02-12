How to change channels in Lost Ark

Lost Ark had a plethora of challenges on its free-to-play launch date, but players are finally able to get into the game and start exploring the new MMO.

The game has a steep learning curve at the beginning and introduces the player to many parts of the game, but when friends are playing together, they may find themselves looking around the map and unable to find each other.

This may be because they are on two different channels. Channels are like instances from other games and MMOs, where there are several different open maps that a player can spawn in on to ensure the map doesn’t exceed its population. Channels are easy to change and can be done quickly.

In order to change channels, look for the drop-down menu that is located in the top right-hand corner of the screen, just above the mini-map. Click there, and it will show a list of all of the maps that are open and accepting players. If players determine they are on different instances and they can’t join each other’s maps, they can choose an open one to switch to.

Screengrab via Smilegate

Once the channel is changed, players will find themselves in the same exact spot they were in before they switched channels. They then should be able to locate each other and continue playing the game together.