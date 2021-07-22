How to buy and customize a house in New World

If there’s any feature that’s instantly recognizable and foundational to New World, it’s player housing. The mechanics behind player housing have been often marred throughout the history of MMO games, as the logistics needed to fit a full server’s population in different homes across the given space of a world is always difficult—especially when multiple players want to occupy the same spot.

But in New World, player housing is a mechanic that’s been practically perfected, and all of the kinks from other MMOs that have tested player housing have been worked out almost completely. Housing is a feature that’s even foundational to many of the interactions you’ll have throughout your time in Aeternum.

Joining a community and growing as a property owner is one of New World’s most recognizable activities, and it’s recommended to purchase a home as soon as you can to make the most out of the experience. Here’s everything you need to know about buying and developing your very own house in New World.

Purchasing a house

Purchasing a house in New World can most definitely come with an exciting payoff for players, but there is a bit of grinding you’ll have to take part in before you can lay claim to your house’s deed. First, you’ll have to raise your standing within the territory of the settlement where you want to purchase a home. Make sure to do the necessary daily activities, such as clearing out enemy monsters, completing missions for factions, crafting items, and working on projects within the town. Once you’ve reached both the necessary standing threshold, as well as level 15, you’ll be able to purchase a home.

Houses in New World can often vary in their appearances and location within a settlement. Each house in the game has characteristics that are unique to the settlement in which they are located, including exterior designs and interior furnishings. Thankfully, players are able to purchase any home they want, even if it’s occupied by another player. You won’t have to worry about kicking someone out of their place, as you’ll always see your version of the house at a certain location within the world.

Paying taxes

Image via Amazon Games

After your home is purchased, you’ll have to continuously pay a property tax on the house to hold onto it. While you won’t be completely evicted from your home for not paying your taxes, you will lose access to certain mechanics and features that come with owning a house such as your house recall and trophy buffs. Additionally, with outstanding property tax over your head, you won’t be able to decorate your house or show it off to other players.

Customizing your home

Customizing your house is one of the most time-consuming activities you can accomplish in New World, since the many options for customization are immense. From interior furniture to decorative shrubbery and houseplants, players can deck their homes out with hundreds of customizable (and craftable) options. Additionally, you can find pets out in the wild that you can bring home and leave in your house to keep watch over the place until you return from another one of your adventures.

Throw a house party

Image via Amazon Games

As previously mentioned, anyone can purchase any home in New World—even those owned by multiple players. While you’ll always see your home, other players will see their version of the house if they own that purchasable home. Players who don’t own a particular piece of property will see the player’s house that’s earned the most points at that location. Additionally, you can invite your friends to come visit your home by inviting them to a group. Up to five players can be supported within one home. Together, you’re able to build up not just a home, but an entire community of players—all working towards the same goals and gameplay aspirations.