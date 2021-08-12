Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons beta starts next week

Players will get to try out new specializations and professions for the first time.

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons isn’t set to launch until next February. But this month, players will get their first chance to test out new content with a beta that starts next week.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 17, players will be able to log into their Guild Wars account and create up to three new characters that are boosted to level 80.

The test will last just a few days, ending on Aug. 21 at a yet-to-be-announced time. The beta will be open to anyone, including those with play-for-free accounts

Newly created characters can be any of three new elite specializations and professions for the purposes of testing. This includes willbender, harbinger, and virtuoso specs, as well as guardian, necromancer, and mesmer professions.

In preparation for next week’s testing, the developers will showcase the new skills of each spec in a showcase tomorrow on the official Guild Wars 2 Twitch channel at 2pm CT.

This is the first beta for the game, but it won’t be the last. End of Dragons will be tested again from Sept. 21 to 25 and a third time from Oct. 26 to 30.

Guild Wars is one of the more established games in the growing MMO genre. New content for the game comes as it competes with upcoming releases like Amazon’s New World and Ashes of Creation. Meanwhile, it continues to go up against giants of the marketplace like WoW and Final Fantasy XIV.